He inspired climate advocacy in country and beyond

Speakers on Prof Saleemul Huq

Prof Saleemul Huq has consistently advocated for loss and damage funds for vulnerable nations such as Bangladesh in COP negotiations, said Prof Cesar Rodriguez-Garavito of New York University School of Law.

His comments came during Prof Saleemul Huq's memorial public lecture on "Promoting Climate Justice: Roles of Courts and Youth".

Speaking at the event, Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said, "We [poor countries] had the least to do with the creation of the problem [climate crisis], yet we are the most impacted. We are also being forced to choose between development and investing in trying to protect our people from the impacts of climate change."

"We don't want the young generation to just listen; we also want to listen to them. We want them to be partners in implementation," he added.

Regarding Saleemul Huq, his longtime compatriot in the global fight against climate change, the minister said, "He has inspired a generation in Bangladesh. Many of the people I see in the audience today have been touched by his sincerity, commitment, and outstanding ability to convince people, especially when he talked about climate science and attribution."

He also stressed the need to decarbonise and work collectively to combat climate change.

Among others, IUB Vice-Chancellor Prof Tanweer Hasan; BRAC University Emeritus Professor Ainun Nishat; and Bela Chief Executive Syeda Rizwana Hasan participated in a discussion programme following the event.