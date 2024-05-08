HC stays process of setting up cattle markets at Aftabnagar

The High Court today stayed the process for setting up cattle markets at Aftabnagar in the capital on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Azha, as it is a residential area.

The court also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned with the government to explain why the notifications issued by Dhaka's north and south city corporations on April 4 for setting up cattle markets at Aftabnagar on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Azha should not be declared illegal.

The bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque issued the order and rule following a writ petition filed by Md Alamgir Hossain Dhali, a resident of the area, challenging the legality of the Dhaka city corporations' move.

Petitioner's lawyer Shah Monjurul Hoque told reporters that Aftabnagar is a residential area.

If cattle markets are set up in this residential area its environment will be polluted, he said.

Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta represented the state during the hearing of the petition.