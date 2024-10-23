Hasina’s resignation: Govt too thinks president lied

The interim government agrees with Law Adviser Asif Nazrul's statement that the president "lied" regarding former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation letter, which was "akin" to misconduct.

"The government agrees with what Law Adviser Asif Nazrul has said," Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Apurba Jahangir told a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy yesterday.

He, however, stated that the government is yet to make any move to remove President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

In an interview with daily Manab Zamin Chief Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, President Shahabuddin said he heard that Hasina resigned, but he did not have any documentary evidence.

"I tried [to collect the resignation letter] many times but failed. Maybe she did not get the time," he said.

The interview was published in the daily's political magazine "Janatar Chokh" on Sunday.

The following day, the law adviser termed the president's remark a lie.

He said that the president's comments were akin to misconduct, and if he stuck to his guns, the government should reconsider his position.

"If you contradict something you have said in front of the whole nation, then that is akin to misconduct. Then the question arises if you have the mental capacity to serve as the president. These questions may arise … you have created scope for that," the law adviser said.

Asif was referring to the president's national address on August 5, hours after Hasina fled the country in the face of a mass uprising.

At the press briefing yesterday, Apurbo also said that the advisory council decided to put some restrictions on tourists visiting the Saint Martin's Island for four months from November.

This decision was made as part of the government's efforts to ensure an environment-friendly atmosphere there, he said.

Tourists can go to the island in November, but they will not be able to stay there overnight.

In December and January, the tourists will be allowed on the island and they will be able to stay at night. However, the number of tourists cannot exceed 2,000 per day.

The island will be closed to tourists in February to facilitate cleaning efforts and protect the environment.

Asked about the government's stance on some students demand that this year's HSC exams results be cancelled, CA's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder said the government will review any logical demands from anyone.

Regarding the formation of a search committee to set up a new Election Commission, he said a specific process has to be followed in this regard, and it will be done as per law.

Assistant press secretaries Nayem Ali and Shuchismita Tithi were present at the press briefing.