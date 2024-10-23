Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bangabhaban security beefed up amid calls for president's resignation

Star Digital Report
Wed Oct 23, 2024 02:16 PM Last update on: Wed Oct 23, 2024 02:46 PM
Photo: Palash Khan/Star

The interim government has beefed up security around the Bangabhaban in the wake of protests demanding the resignation of President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam this afternoon said they have urged the protestors to leave the area.

Protesters gathered there yesterday evening demanding the president's resignation over his recent remarks about former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

"We have increased security of Bangabhaban," he said while talking to reporters following Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus's meeting with a delegation of BNP.

Following an attempted breach at Bangabhaban late last night and violent clashes with police, authorities have imposed a strict security lockdown to prevent further incidents. Law enforcement officials confirmed that security has been tightened today, reported UNB.

Barbed wire fencing was installed alongside barricades at the main gate of Bangabhaban, while APBN (Armed Police Battalion), BGB (Border Guard Bangladesh), police, and army personnel have been deployed in armed positions around the area. Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), water cannons, and riot control vehicles have also been readied in case the protests escalate further.

Tensions have remained high as protests continue to surge, with various groups demonstrating outside Bangabhaban since yesterday. Although the daytime protests have remained relatively calm, last night saw violent clashes between demonstrators and security forces.

A robust four-layer security cordon has been established along the main road leading to Bangabhaban, bolstered by a three-layer barbed wire fence to deter any unauthorized access. Despite the increased security, demonstrators have made sporadic attempts to gather near the president's official residence.

