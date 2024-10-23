President's fate a political decision; no need to stage demos: Nahid

Information Adviser Nahid Islam today said a decision regarding President Mohammed Shahabuddin can be reached through political consensus and national unity, rather than following legal or constitutional procedures.

"The interim government is consulting all stakeholders, and a decision may be forthcoming after discussion in this regard," he told reporters at the secretariat.

The adviser made the remarks after student-led protesters yesterday staged demonstrations in different areas including in front of the Bangabhaban, the president's official residence.

"Whether the president will remain in office or not is not currently a legal or constitutional question. It is a political decision," he said.

"To take the decision [on the president], we are prioritising stability, security and discipline in the state," he said.

"There is no need to stage demonstrations in front of Bangabhaban and elsewhere. We got the message of the people and a decision has to be taken through discussion," he said.

Nahid said a conspiracy from home and abroad is going on and asked the student protesters to remain alert and calm in this regard.

In an interview with daily Manab Zamin Chief Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, President Shahabuddin said he heard that Hasina resigned, but he did not have any documentary evidence.

"I tried [to collect the resignation letter] many times but failed. Maybe she did not get the time," he said.

The interview was published in the daily's political magazine "Janatar Chokh" on Sunday.

The following day, the law adviser termed the president's remark a lie.