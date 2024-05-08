Hasina thanks AL, people for standing by her

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday in parliament expressed gratitude to her party members and people of the country for their unwavering support.

Hasina said this while referring to her return to the country from the US via London on May 7, 2007 during the army backed 1/11 government.

The PM said at that time many advisers of the caretaker government also called her and told her not to come back.

"Some even threatened us. It was said that I would be killed at the airport if I returned to Bangladesh. I said Alhamdulillah, I will die on the soil of Bangladesh, but I shall return to my country," she said.

Hasina recalled that all airlines were asked not to give her a boarding pass.

"I stood at the American airport for three hours and argued with them and then came to London by British Airways. After arriving there, when I went to board again, I was not allowed to board," she said.

She said that day she promised to return to Bangladesh at any cost.

The Leader of the House said people of the country are the only strength and motivation for her. "I'm moving forward with this strength... Bangladesh is moving forward," she said.