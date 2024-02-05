Hasina all set to begin ministry-wise inspections

To meet secretaries today; visit commerce ministry Thursday

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is all set to inspect ministries, beginning with the commerce ministry on Thursday.

She will meet the secretaries today and is expected to visit the agriculture ministry on February 14, aiming to expedite government work, according to secretariat sources.

The newly-formed government is in an uncomfortable position due to the skyrocketing prices of essentials, and despite various measures, there have been no fruitful results.

With the month of Ramadan ahead, the government's main concern is to keep the prices at a tolerable level, which is why Hasina has prioritised the commerce ministry, according to sources.

A secretary, wishing anonymity, said whenever the PM plans to visit a ministry or division, its officials and employees fast-track regular work.

Hasina initiated ministry-wise inspections in 2019 during her third consecutive term as PM.

Officials of the commerce and agriculture ministry are preparing to inform the PM about ongoing projects, progress in implementing the annual development programme, and their achievements over the last 15 years, plans, and overall issues.

When a new government is formed, ministries take up programmes in compliance with the election manifesto.

The Awami League's election manifesto pledged special priority to 11 issues, and the PM aims to encourage officials and employees by visiting each ministry.

MEETING WITH SECRETARIES TODAY

A meeting with all secretaries is scheduled today at the Prime Minister's Office at 10:30am.

Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain will chair the meeting, and secretaries of 12 ministries and divisions are expected to brief the premier on important contemporary affairs.

Secretaries to commerce, food, agriculture, home, education, energy, and finance ministries, along with two divisions, have been asked to make necessary preparations.