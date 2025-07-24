Govt’s biggest problem is inexperience

Says Fakhrul

The government's biggest problem is a lack of experience, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said yesterday.

He added that the government is on the right track on holding the election in February next year, and the only way to solve the current political crisis is to form a political government through elections without delay.

"They lack experience. Most of them are inexperienced. Some people have ego issues. They don't consult us on anything. They don't take advice from us -- perhaps out of ego," Fakhrul told reporters at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office when asked whether the government had shown any negligence in handling the situation following the jet crash.

The BNP leader said the interim government's goodwill should be given more importance than its weaknesses, saying, "As a political party, we will always want polls to be held without delay so that a political government can be established. If there is no political government, these problems increase."

Expressing hope that the chief adviser would fulfill his promise by holding the polls in mid-February, Fakhrul said, "The election process should be accelerated. We believe they should take immediate steps in this regard. A clear announcement should be made on this matter. There should be no ambiguity or a lack of clarity."

He also blamed "administrative failures and law and order issues" for chaos and protests after the jet crash at Milestone School & College.

The Gopalganj incident "definitely involves politics", and there is a conspiracy to sabotage the polls, Fakhrul said.

"Allies of the fascist Awami League created a reign of terror. The fascist Awami force was defeated … it felt like a sign of their resurgence."

The BNP leader said, "Whatever the media says about disagreements among political parties, that's part of politics. These debates are normal. But our unity remains firm."

He believes that discussions between the chief adviser and political parties would be more effective if such engagement and exchange of views were held frequently.

If the talks had been done earlier, the chaotic situation over the jet crash might have been avoided, he said.

Regarding the consensus commission's proposal that the head of a government and a party chief should not be the same person, Fakhrul said, "That is their proposal. Political parties are expressing their opinions both in favour and against. All voices must be heard -- that's the essence of democracy."