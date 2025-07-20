BNP expects election by mid-February: Fakhrul

The BNP has expressed hope that the interim government will hold the national election by mid-February next year in line with its earlier commitment, said party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today.

He also announced that the party would establish a fund to rehabilitate those killed or injured during the July-August uprising.

Fakhrul, who strongly criticised former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, said the BNP's first priority would be to bring her and her associates to justice.

"Sheikh Hasina can never be forgiven. Hasina is a stain on humanity, a stain on motherhood. Our first task will be to put them on trial," he said.

"Through the election, we will be able to form a government of the people -- one that will recognise the sacrifices of our martyrs and honour them," he added.

The BNP leader made the remarks while addressing a tree plantation programme organised by Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal and Amra BNP Poribar in the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

"Our second task will be to rehabilitate the families of those killed in the July–August movement and ensure proper support for the injured. If we fail to do this, the nation will not forgive us," Fakhrul said.

He added that he would speak to the party's acting chairman today to propose creating a fund on behalf of the party to support the victims and their families.

"I said it yesterday, and I'm saying it again today -- an election will be held. Who will take charge through that election is another matter. Today, I will speak to our party's acting chairman and propose raising a fund on behalf of the party. Through this fund, we will support these families as much as we can. Tarique Rahman is already doing this through the 'Amra BNP Poribar' organisation," he said.

Fakhrul said family members present at the event had expressed disappointment, as they had hoped for calm following the mass uprising and expected a new political framework to emerge, leading to a new Bangladesh.

"The thing is, politics is not an easy path. It's not a bed of roses. But there is no reason to be disheartened," he said.

The BNP secretary general reiterated that the party believes political diversity is essential in a democracy.

"We believe there will be differences of opinion and a plurality of views. Some will believe in democracy, others in socialism. Some may support the idea of a welfare state. All these elements will come together to form a rainbow state -- a vision long envisioned by Khaleda Zia," he said.

Fakhrul also noted that every reform proposal currently being discussed had already been put forward by the BNP in 2022.

"We want a new Bangladesh, we want change. We do not want corruption, we do not want bribery, killings, or repression. We want a country where people can live freely, peacefully, with comfort and dignity," he added.