Govt unable to curb road accidents

Admits Quader, says won’t allow anymore Rohingyas to enter country

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader yesterday admitted the government's failure to control the growing number of road crashes and deaths in the country.

"We are unable to control the growing number of road accidents and deaths," Quader said at a press briefing following his meeting with a delegation of World Bank at Setu Bhaban regarding a road safety project jointly funded by WB and the government.

He also expressed discontent over the progress of the Tk 4,988 crore project jointly implemented by Roads and Highways Department, Bangladesh Road Transport Authority, Bangladesh Police, and Directorate General of Health Services.

The government took the project in May last year, as road safety issues have become a major concern with thousands of people getting killed or maimed every year.

Among several components, it will pilot comprehensive road safety measures, including improved engineering designs, road signs and markings, pedestrian facilities, speed enforcement, and emergency care from Gazipur to Elenga and Natore-Nawabganj highways.

The project will also undertake road safety pilots in selected urban areas and district roads. It will improve post-crash care, which is critical in saving lives, and will also set up an ambulance service via a toll-free number and upgrade emergency care services in selected district hospitals and upazila health complexes along the two national highway corridors.

Asked whether the new project will yield fruit when the government backtracked from setting the economic life of commercial vehicles following alleged pressure from transport associations, the minister said, "What is the point of raising the question of the project's success when its implementation is yet to be started?"

"Due to the delay in the start of its implementation, the project hasn't witnessed expected progress. That's why I am now directing my attention towards it. I will monitor it," he said.

People will not get the benefit of the numerous development projects if the roads are not safe and disciplined, he said.

At least 6,524 people were killed and 11,407 injured in 6,911 crashes last year. Of the deceased, 1,128 (17.29 percent) were children, according to Road Safety Foundation.

'WON'T ALLOW ANY MORE ROHINGYAS'

Meanwhile, while talking about the ongoing fighting between the Myanmar army and the rebel Arakan Army at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, Quader said Bangladesh will not allow any more Rohingyas to enter the country, as the existing Rohingya population in the country has already become a burden.

"There is no scope to be generous regarding Rohingyas this time," Quader said at a press briefing at the capital's Setu Bhaban.

He said Bangladesh is working with China and India so that the internal crisis in Myanmar does not cause any crisis here.