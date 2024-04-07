Govt to go tough on KNF

Home boss calls them ‘enemy of state’, says outline issued for army-led joint operations

Amid widespread fear in the hills of Bandarban following last week's bank robberies and attacks on security personnel, the government has said it will be tough on regional armed group Kuki-Chin National Front.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan yesterday said the army was given a detailed outline to lead a combined operation against Kuki-Chin National Front, better known as KNF.

"The state cannot remain silent on the matter. We will not tolerate armed extortionists on our land," he told reporters after a closed-door meeting at Bandarban Circuit house.

The armed criminals wearing uniform and carrying firearms carried out the recent attacks to let people know about their presence, he said. "They committed heinous crimes... They are the enemy of the state."

At an event in Chattogram, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said, "KNF is robbing banks and carrying out other terrorist activities with the help of terrorists from a neighbouring country."

KNF members are connected with terrorists of a neighbouring country, he said, adding that there was information that firearms from terrorists of a neighbouring country had reached the hands of KNF members.

"The government is determined to eliminate them."

However, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said he did not believe Kuki-Chin received backing from across the border.

"Who will back such a small group? They might have done this out of grievances," he told reporters at the secretariat.

"I don't know whether they have any connection with Mizoram. But there are many Bawm community people there. We don't think anyone from the other side of the border will give backing to this separatist and terrorist group," he said.

On April 2 night, a group of armed men broke into the Ruma upazila parishad office and snatched the firearms of security personnel before robbing Sonali Bank and abducting its manager. Within 16 hours, groups of armed men robbed Sonali Bank and Krishi Bank in Thanchi Bazar, looting Tk 17.45 lakh.

Then on Thursday night, gunfights took place between police and members of the armed group who attacked the Thanchi Police Station. Law enforcers say the attack and the three bank robberies were carried out by the KNF.

Residents of Ruma and Thanchi were still reeling from shock yesterday. Large numbers of armed security personnel were patrolling the streets on which traffic was light. Shops were open, but people did not leave their homes if they could help it.

In Ruma Bazar, Sukumar Mallik, owner of a clothing store, said, "What just happened here is unprecedented. It will be a while before normalcy returns to this area."