Army leading joint operation against KNF

In the wake of recent bank robberies, abduction and attacks on security personnel, Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed yesterday said a coordinated operation had been launched in Bandarban against regional armed group Kuki-Chin National Front with an aim to recover firearms and restore peace.

"The intelligence agencies, border guards, Rab, police, Ansar and army are doing what they should do in their respective fields. The approach is holistic. Bangladesh Army is leading the operation… The operation will continue until the terrorists are eliminated," he told reporters at Bandarban cantonment.

Several suspects have been arrested and two firearms recovered, said the army chief.

Meanwhile, Rab said it arrested Cheusim Bawm, one of the chief coordinators of Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) central committee, on Saturday night.

Cheusim was arrested at his home in Sharanpara of Suakol Union Parishad in Bandarban Sadar, Lt Col HM Sajjad Hossain, commanding officer of Rab-15, told reporters at Bandarban Zilla Parishad office.

An airgun was recovered from the house, he added.

Cheusim, a relative of KNF Chief Nathan Bawm, is the founding member of KNF, he said.

He used to coordinate between the KNF leadership and militant leader of Jamaatul Ansar Fil Indal Sharqiya Shamim Mahfuz, Lt Col Sajjad said, adding that he used to raise funds for the outfit.

The contract between KNF and the militant organisation was signed at his house, said the officer.

Rab and the joint forces surrounded the village before Rab raided the house and found the suspect hiding in a cupboard, he said, adding that Cheusim's family members locked the cupboard to save him from getting caught.

On April 2 night, a group of armed men broke into the Ruma upazila parishad office and snatched the firearms of security personnel before robbing Sonali Bank and abducting its manager. In less than 16 hours after the incident, groups of armed men robbed Sonali Bank and Krishi Bank in Thanchi.

Then on Thursday night, gunfights took place between police and an armed group that attacked Thanchi Police Station. The government says the attack and the three bank robberies were carried out by the KNF.

The KNF emerged around early 2022. It was reportedly formed by people from the Bawm community in Bandarban. The group demanded a separate state comprising nine upazilas of Bandarban and Rangamati.

On Friday, KNF's media and intelligence wing chief, Colonel Solomon, on the group's verified Facebook page said the group launched the recent attacks as the peace committee violated the terms of the agreement signed between KNF and the committee.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Saturday visited Ruma upazila and announced the government's stance on the KNF.

The army chief arrived in Bandarban yesterday morning to visit and coordinate the activities related to the operation. Upon visiting the regional headquarters and activities related to the operation against KNF, he talked to the media.

General Shafiuddin Ahmed said the army last year had driven out the KNF by taking control of all its bases which they built to conduct criminal activities.

However, taking advantage of the peace talks, they again engaged in criminal activities including theft, robbery and mugging.

"We had believed them in the beginning. Now they made their purpose clear, we will deal with the situation following the government's strategies," he said.

Mentioning the prime minister's directives in this regard, the army chief said whatever is required for the peace of the people and the country's sovereignty must be done.

"We are not announcing war against any group. We are moving strategically; it's a clandestine operation. Direct confrontation will depend on the situation. The criminals now have mixed with the common people leaving their arms."

He further said the operation will be conducted with utmost caution so that common people do not suffer.

About the 14 missing arms from police and Ansar, the army chief said they are not sure whether last night's recovered firearms were the ones that were snatched away.

Meanwhile, the peace committee issued a statement, calling on KNF members to lay down their arms and return to normal life.

In a written statement signed by the convenor and member secretary of the peace committee yesterday, the committee said people are not expecting this untoward situation.

The bank robberies in Ramu and Thanchi and attacks on security personnel by KNF were heinous incidents which shocked the entire nation, it said, adding that the attacks were the violation of the peace treaty.

SITUATION STILL TENSE

Meanwhile, a tense situation is still prevailing in Ruma, Thanchi, and Rawangchari upazilas in Bandarban following the KNF's armed activists and subsequent operation of law enforcement agencies.

People fear that more violence could take place in the coming days. Traders are closing down their shops in those three upazilas early since the KNF attacks.