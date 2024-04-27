Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sat Apr 27, 2024 08:25 PM
Last update on: Sat Apr 27, 2024 08:53 PM

Bangladesh

Govt to enact law to protect endowed properties: land minister

Star Digital Report
Sat Apr 27, 2024 08:25 PM Last update on: Sat Apr 27, 2024 08:53 PM
The photo shows a Gita recitation programme organised by Rangpur Division Pabitra Vedh and Shreemat Bhagavat Gita Shikkhadan Sangha. Photo: Collected

The government is working to formulate a law for protecting endowed properties of Hindu community, Land Minister Narayan Chandra Chanda said today.

The draft of the law is currently underway, he said while addressing as chief guest at a Gita recitation programme organised by Rangpur Division Pabitra Vedh and Shreemat Bhagavat Gita Shikkhadan Sangha.

The recitation programme was participated by hundreds of people.

Land Minister Narayan Chandra Chanda addressing as chief guest at a Gita recitation programme in Dinajpur. Photo: Collected

It was held on the premises of Kantajew temple in Kaharol upazila of Dinajpur.

Dinajpur-1's former lawmaker Manoranjan Shil Gopal, and Manosh Bhattayacharya, principal of Vibekananda Mission in India's Shantiniketan, were also present at the event among others.

