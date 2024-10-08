Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Tue Oct 8, 2024 04:22 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 8, 2024 05:12 PM

Bangladesh

Govt employees to enjoy 4-day holiday for Durga Puja

File photo: Rajib Raihan

Government employees are set to enjoy a 4-day holiday with the extension of Durga Puja holiday by a day.

The government has declared Thursday as a public holiday to ensure smooth and joyous celebration of Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of Hindu community.

Mahfuj Alam, special assistant to the chief adviser, shared the news with reporters at Dhakeshwari Temple this morning, stating that an official notification will be issued soon.

The need to ensure security during Durga Puja celebration

In addition to the Durga Puja holiday extension, Mahfuj mentioned that steps are being taken to that the Buddhist community can celebrate the "Kathin Chibar Dan" festival smoothly.

With Friday and Saturday already coinciding with the Durga Puja holidays, and the final day of the celebration, Bijoya Dashami, set for Sunday, October 13, the extended holiday will begin on Thursday.

The Durga Puja celebrations will officially start tomorrow, with the immersion of the idol marking the conclusion of the festivities on Dashami.

No specific threat for Durga Puja

 

