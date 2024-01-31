Government to raise $15b for climate action

Says environment minister

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury yesterday said the government will try to raise $15 billion over five years for climate change-related activities.

"The ministry will formulate a specific implementation plan following the Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan and Five-Year Plan. To build a resilient, climate-smart Bangladesh, every action will be carefully prioritised and will ensure consistent, maximum impact, "he said.

The minister said this when a delegation of Climate Parliament and Bloomberg Foundation, led by Chairman of Climate Parliament Tanvir Shakil Joy met him at his secretariat office.

"Increasing the use of renewable energy is our priority. We will use the latest innovations and cutting-edge technology. All suggestions in this regard are welcome," the minister said.

During the meeting, both sides discussed possible cooperation, including knowledge sharing and policy implementation aimed at achieving environmental goals on the basis of partnership.