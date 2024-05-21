Bangladesh
BSS, Dhaka
Tue May 21, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue May 21, 2024 12:04 AM

Bangladesh

Form 10th wage board soon

Demands BFUJ
Leaders of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists yesterday demanded the formation of the 10th wage board immediately.

They placed the demand before the Information and Broadcasting Ministry in a meeting held at  Jatiya Press Club.

BFUJ President and Chief News Editor of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha Omar Faruque chaired the meeting, said a press release.

Speakers recalled that the prime minister gave instructions to form the 10th wage board during a BFUJ conference held on November 2, 2023, at JPC.

Awami League, in its election manifesto-2024, also pledged to form the wage board soon, they said, adding that the directive is yet to be implemented."

They vowed that they would take to the streets soon to realise their demands.

push notification