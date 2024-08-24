Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sat Aug 24, 2024 02:04 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 24, 2024 03:05 PM

Bangladesh

Floods damage 462km of roads across 12 districts: RHD

Photo: Naimur Rahman/Star

At least 462 kilometers of roads under Roads and Highways Department (RHD) got affected due to the ongoing floods in 12 districts, according to the department's preliminary reports.

Between August 20 and 22, 111 roads were affected in these areas, RHD officials said.

Of the affected roads, 90.63 kilometers are national highways, 52.88 kilometers are regional highways, and 318.70 kilometers are district roads.

Floods claim 18 lives; over 9.4 lakh stranded in 11 districts

The affected districts include Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Brahmanbaria, Cumilla, Feni, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati, and Khagrachari.

Photo; Saim Bin Mujib/Star

The extent of damage may increase once a final report is prepared, they said.

According to the report, heavy rainfall and water flowing from upstream sources have submerged many roads, while strong currents have washed away sections of others. Potholes have also developed on several roads due to the floodwaters.

Around 10 kilometers of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in the Chauddagram area of Cumilla was inundated, and landslides have disrupted communication in hilly regions.

Zikrul Hassan, superintending engineer (maintenance circle) of RHD, said that the leave of all officials and staff at RHD field offices in the flood-affected areas has been canceled.

"We are working hard to keep the road network usable. The full extent of the damage will be known once the floodwaters recede," he added.

Related topic:
flood in Bangladeshflood
