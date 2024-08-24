Gumti flowing above danger mark; new areas flooded in Cumilla

Flood situation in Cumilla has deteriorated further with submerging of fresh areas of the district in 24 hours till this morning.

The water level of Gumti river is flowing 80cm above the danger mark during this period.

The volunteers are seen struggling to distribute relief materials in the flood-hit areas due to lack of boats as roads are submerged.

Local sources said seven lakh people remain stranded in the floodwater at present.

According to the local administration, a total of 726 shelter centres have been opened in the district and some 50,000 people took shelter there.

A total of 340 metric tonnes of rice and Tk 15 lakh cash have been allocated for the flood-affected people in the district while a total of 225 medical teams have been kept ready to provide medical assistance.