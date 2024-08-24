Floods claim 18 lives; over 9.4 lakh stranded in 11 districts

Says Chief Adviser's Office

Around 9,44,548 people have been stranded in 11 districts due to ongoing flash floods caused by upstream water, according to the Chief Adviser's office.

Additionally, 49,38,159 people from 587 unions under 77 upazilas in Feni, Cumilla, Chattogram, Khagrachhari, Noakhali, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Brahmanbaria, Sylhet, Lakshmipur, and Cox's Bazar have been affected by the floods, said a press release from the CA office.

A total of 18 people -- five in Chattogram, four in Cumilla, three each in Noakhali and Cox's Bazar, and one each in Feni, Brahmanbaria, and Lakshmipur -- died in the floods, according to the release.

A total of 3,527 shelter centres have been opened to provide refuge for the affected people, where 2,84,888 people and 21,695 cattle have been found shelter.

A total of 770 medical teams are operational in the 11 districts to provide medical services to the victims.

The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief has allocated Tk 3.52 crore, 20,150 metric tonnes of rice, and 15,000 food packets as relief.

Adequate relief supplies have been kept in stock for each district.

The CA office said that the deputy commissioners of the flood-affected districts have been instructed to work in coordination with members of the Anti-Discrimination Student's Movement, the army, medical teams, and other volunteers.

A full-time control room has been opened at the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief. The number 0255101115 is available for information and assistance.

The army, navy, coast guard, Fire Service and Civil Defence, students, and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been engaged in rescue operations in Feni, Noakhali, Chattogram, Brahmanbaria, Cumilla, Habiganj, and Lakshmipur districts.

Field hospitals have been set up to provide health services in Feni, while doctors from the army and the district civil surgeon's office are providing health care there.

The adviser and secretary in charge of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief have visited the flood-affected areas to monitor the situation. The adviser of the ministry is currently in Feni.

A Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) has been introduced at the Feni Deputy Commissioner's office to restore mobile communication.

The CA press release added that interested people can send assistance funds to the Chief Adviser's Relief and Welfare Fund: Account Name: 'Chief Adviser's Relief and Welfare Fund', Bank: Sonali Bank Corporate Branch, Chief Adviser's Office, Account Number: 0107333004093.