Hasina urges all to stand by flood victims

Awami League president Sheikh Hasina today urged countrymen to stand beside the flood-affected people.

She also called upon leaders, activists and supporters of her party and its front and associate bodies and people of different sociocultural backgrounds and professions to get united to extend their support to the flood victims.

Expressing deep concerns over the recent floods, Hasina said that the flood has suddenly taken a serious turn in some south-eastern districts of the country.

Hasina, the immediate-past prime minister of the country who resigned and fled to India in face of a student-led movement, said she had directed all to take preparation in early July to tackle a severe flood.

"Earlier, we successfully helped the flood victims and handled the post-flood situation as leaders and activists of Awami league and its associate bodies came forward," she stated.

Sheikh Hasina expressed deepest condolences for those died in current flood and urged the family members of the victims to have patience.

The statement, signed by AL office secretary Biplab Barua, was uploaded to AL's verified Facebook page.