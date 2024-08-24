Dhaka-Sylhet train services resume after two days

A man uses a flag to signal the departure of a train from the Gandaria Rail Station. It had reached there from Narayanganj and was about to head towards the Kamalapur Rail Station yesterday morning. After eight days of rail services being completely suspended, trains began operating again yesterday, offering relief to hundreds of commuters. PHOTO: FIROZ AHMED

Train operations on the Dhaka-Sylhet route resumed today after a brief halt from Thursday due to flash floods.

However, train services of Dhaka with Chattogram and Cox's Bazar remain suspended as of today due to ongoing severe flooding in several regions, including Cumilla, Noakhali and Feni.

Khairul Kabir, divisional transport officer (Dhaka division) of Bangladesh Railway confirmed the information to The Daily Star.

These areas have experienced significant rainfall since Wednesday, causing rail lines to be submerged and forcing the suspension of the services, he said.

Currently, trains on the Dhaka-Chattogram and Dhaka-Cox's Bazar routes are only operating up to Laksam in Cumilla, he added.