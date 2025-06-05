Fewer buying big cattle as no ill-gotten money this year: home adviser

Home Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today said the sale of large sacrificial animals has dropped as there is no access to ill-gotten money this year.

"Previously, there were ill-gotten money in their (corrupts) pockets, but it has gone. So, they cannot afford to buy large cattle," he said when a journalist asked why buyers seem reluctant to purchase large sacrificial animals.

"Those who were involved in corruption, who had black money, used to buy the biggest bulls. But now it's difficult," he said, laughing.

The adviser was speaking to reporters after visiting the Gabtoli Cattle Market this noon.

"But we still have many honest businesspeople in this country who are earning through legitimate means. They will buy large cattle," he hoped.

The home adviser claimed that the overall law and order situation ahead of Eid-ul-Azha remains "very good" and that cattle prices at the Gabtoli market are "reasonable" compared to last year.

"As the head of the security forces, I have found the overall situation satisfactory. Let us know if you notice any shortcomings," he said.

"Many people are going home for Eid, but our forces are staying on duty. There will be no problem with security," he added.

Referring to complaints about transport issues, he said, "No one mentioned increased fares, but some said they are not getting tickets. In some cases, buses that are going in aren't returning — that's why there is a ticket crisis."

Asked about allegations of additional charges for market space, he clarified, "We've made it clear — no separate rent can be charged for space. If such complaints arise and law enforcement is informed but fails to act, the authorities concerned will be held accountable."

Jahangir also acknowledged traffic congestion on the route from Kallyanpur to Gabtoli and said steps are being taken to ease the situation.