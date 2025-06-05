Farmers happy with the absence of smuggled cattle in Eid bazaars

This time, most consumers prefer medium-sized local cows over the others

With Eid-ul-Azha approaching, sacrificial animal markets in Moulvibazar district are witnessing a surge in activities.

Farmers and traders are better off this season, largely due to the absence of smuggled cows, which has resulted in better prices for locally-reared livestock.

Markets across the district — including Adampur Bazar, Brahman Bazar, Sreemangal Dighirpar, Satgaon, Moulvibazar Stadium Field, and Sherpur — are bustling with buyers and sellers.

Cattle, goats, and buffaloes of all sizes are available.

However, it was found that most consumers preferred medium-sized local cows over the others.

Prices have dipped slightly compared with last year, but sellers have reported they are still getting fair returns.

"I brought a few cows from Shibpur — all were sold at a good price," said trader Nazrul Islam.

"There was no loss, and the buyers are satisfied," he added.

The absence of Indian cattle — due to heightened vigilance by border forces on both sides and law-enforcing agencies — has brought relief to local farmers.

Bachchu Mia, a trader from Kamalganj upazila, said, "This time, smuggled cows and buffaloes didn't end up in the market.

"While prices are lower than last year, the lack of smuggling animals means better prospects for local farmers."

However, some traders have expressed concern.

"Farmers have been rearing these animals for a long time, but if prices don't rise, they'll face losses," said Jamal Mia, a trader in Adampur.

Adampur market, typically held on Fridays and Mondays, is now open on a daily basis due to the rising demand centring Eid.

Medium-sized cows — most popular among buyers — are selling for Tk 1 lakh to Tk 1.5 lakh.

Slightly larger ones are priced between Tk 2 lakh and Tk 2.5 lakh, while small cows range from Tk 60,000 to Tk 1 lakh.

Big cows are fewer in number this year, with the highest price recorded at around Tk 5 lakh.

While, medium-sized buffaloes at the City Market are fetching prices between Tk 2.5 lakh and Tk 3 lakh.

Buyers such as Abdur Razzak and Ashabuzzaman Shaon said they purchased cows early to avoid potential price hikes later.

"Prices are a bit lower this year, so we bought in advance," one of them told The Daily Star at Adampur.

Despite the vibrant scene, some farmers remain anxious.

"I have 25 medium-sized cows, and I've already taken seven to Sreemangal and Adampur," said Arif Mia, who came to Brahmanbazar market.

"But given the current prices, it won't be profitable. If I incur losses, it'll be tough to sustain the farm," he said.

Market authorities have stepped up security measures.

"CCTV cameras have been installed and volunteer teams are working alongside police to maintain law and order," said Adampur market leaseholder Jahangir Munna Rana.

"We've also installed a counterfeit money detection machine," he said.

To ensure animal health, 22 veterinary teams have been deployed across Kamalganj, said Moulvibazar District Livestock Officer Md Ashraful Alam Khan.

"No sick animals have been detected so far, so none of them were sent back," he added.

According to Department of Livestock Services, 80,637 cattle are ready for sacrifice in the district this year — significantly more than the local demand.