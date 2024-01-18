Farmers find it tough to cope with cold spell

Dense fog and low temperatures are disrupting agricultural work across the northern districts of Kurigram and Lalmonirhat as a cold wave persists in the region.

The shivering cold is making it extremely difficult for farmers and agricultural workers to continue working in the fields for a long time.

However, for the sake of livelihood, many are being compelled to work, defying the cold.

The situation is particularly worse in the char (shoal) areas along the Brahmaputra, Teesta, Dharla, Dudhkumar, and Gangadhar rivers.

The minimum daytime temperature in the region has been fluctuating between 11 and 12 degrees Celsius for the past few days, said Subal Chandra Sarkar, in-charge of Rajarhat Agricultural Meteorological Observatory in Kurigram.

"The chilling cold is disrupting our work. But we have to grow our crops anyway, so we are working amid the cold and fog. After working in the field for a while, we light up straws to build a fire and get some warmth before starting work again," said Dhiren Chandra Barman, 60, of Bishbari village under Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila.

"Due to the cold, I am unable to work in the farmland. At the same time, agricultural workers are also not much available, as many are reluctant to work in this harsh weather," said Nazir Hossain, 65, a farmer in Shimulbari village under Phulbari upazila of Kurigram.

"Earlier, we would work on daily wages. But now, due to the cold weather, we are working on contract," said Altaf Hossain, 50, a farm labourer in the same village.

Hamidur Rahman, deputy director of Department of Agricultural Extension in Lalmonirhat, expressed concern that if the cold wave continues longer, it might cause significant damage to the crops.