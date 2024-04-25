Of expired licence and fitness certificate

Bus driver arrested, students continue demo

Police yesterday arrested the driver of the bus that rammed a motorcycle carrying three students of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology on April 22, leaving two of them dead and the other critically injured.

The arrestee, Md Tajul Islam, 45, a driver of Shah Amanat Paribahan, was arrested from the port city's Kotwali area around 1:30pm yesterday, said police.

Confirming the matter, Chandan Kumar Chawkrabarty, officer-in-charge of Rangunia Police Station, said, "The driver went into hiding after the accident. Tipped off, we arrested him in the Kotwali area."

"We are looking for his driving licence to seize it," he added.

According to a copy of Tajul's driving licence, obtained by The Daily Star, it expired on March 7 this year. Sources in BRTA confirmed that Tajul is a heavy vehicle licence holder and has permission to operate passenger buses.

The BRTA sources also said the 43-year-old bus was running under Shah Amanat Paribahan after renovating some parts, even though its tax token and fitness certificate expired in February this year.

The 52-seat bus was registered by Chattogram BRTA in 1980. As per data, its owner is Haradhan Nandy.

Meanwhile, students of Cuet have continued their demonstration for the third consecutive day, demanding justice. They sought compensation of Tk 2 crore each for family members of the two deceased Cuet students.

The agitating students blocked the Chattogram-Kaptai connecting road by placing barricades with wooden logs in front of the main gate of Cuet campus in Rangunia at around

10:00am yesterday and vehicular movement was suspended on the road till filing of this report in the afternoon.

Even though the Cuet administration and Chattogram district administration assured the students of meeting most of the demands, the students alleged that there are no official documents to prove it.

"We are trying to assure the students but they are not listening to us. We need time to implement the decision but the students are not cooperating," said Cuet proctor Prof Dr Rezaul Karim.