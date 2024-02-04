EU wants to strengthen ties with Bangladesh

Says foreign ministry

The European Union has expressed their willingness to strengthen partnership with Bangladesh in the coming days.

European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen and European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic expressed this during their meetings with Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud in Brussels on Friday evening on the sidelines of 3rd EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum, said a foreign ministry press release yesterday.

During the meeting, the two commissioners expressed interest in working together with Bangladesh on various issues through increasing EU cooperation and strengthening partnership, it added.

The foreign minister also held a number of bilateral meetings on the day with Foreign Minister of the Netherlands Hanke Bruins Slot, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, Foreign Minister of Hungary Péter Szijjártó, Foreign Minister of Portugal Dr. Joao Gomes Cravinho and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis.

During the bilateral meetings, the ministers discussed matters of mutual interest including increasing trade and investment.

Hasan requested for increased international pressure on Myanmar for repatriation of the forcibly displaced Rohingyas with full rights.