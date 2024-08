Administrators appointed in the vacated positions

The interim government has removed elected representative of 12 city corporations today.

Administrators were appointed in the vacated positions, said a gazette notification issued by the LGRD ministry today.

The 12 city corporations are: Dhaka South, Dhaka North, Cumilla, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Gazipur, Sylhet and Narayanganj.