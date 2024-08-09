Cabinet Division announces portfolios of interim govt

On the morning after the formation of the interim government headed by Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus, portfolios have been distributed among the chief adviser and other advisers.

A gazette notification was published in this regard today.

The portfolios of the advisers to the interim government are as follows:

Prof Muhammad Yunus: Cabinet Division, defence ministry, armed forces division, education ministry, road highways and bridges ministry, food ministry, housing and public works ministry, land ministry, textiles and jute ministry, agriculture ministry, science and technology ministry, railways ministry, public administration ministry, power, energy and mineral resources ministry, shipping ministry, water resources ministry, women and children affairs ministry, disaster management and relief ministry, information and broadcasting ministry, expatriates' welfare and overseas employment ministry, commerce ministry, labour and employment ministry, cultural affairs ministry, civil aviation and tourism ministry, liberation war affairs ministry, Chittagong hill tracts affairs ministry, and primary and mass education ministry.

Salehuddin Ahmed: finance ministry and planning ministry

Asif Nazrul: law ministry

Adilur Rahman Khan: industries ministry

Hasan Arif: LGRD ministry

Syeda Rizwana Hasan: environment ministry

Sharmin Murshid: social welfare ministry

Brigadier (retd) AKM Sakhawat Hossain: home ministry

AFM Khalid Hossain: Religious affairs ministry

Farida Akhtar: fisheries and livestock ministry

Nurjahan Begum: health ministry

Nahid Islam: posts, telecommunications and information technology ministry

Asif Mahmud: youth and sports ministry