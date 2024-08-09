Cabinet Division announces portfolios of interim govt
On the morning after the formation of the interim government headed by Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus, portfolios have been distributed among the chief adviser and other advisers.
A gazette notification was published in this regard today.
The portfolios of the advisers to the interim government are as follows:
Prof Muhammad Yunus: Cabinet Division, defence ministry, armed forces division, education ministry, road highways and bridges ministry, food ministry, housing and public works ministry, land ministry, textiles and jute ministry, agriculture ministry, science and technology ministry, railways ministry, public administration ministry, power, energy and mineral resources ministry, shipping ministry, water resources ministry, women and children affairs ministry, disaster management and relief ministry, information and broadcasting ministry, expatriates' welfare and overseas employment ministry, commerce ministry, labour and employment ministry, cultural affairs ministry, civil aviation and tourism ministry, liberation war affairs ministry, Chittagong hill tracts affairs ministry, and primary and mass education ministry.
Salehuddin Ahmed: finance ministry and planning ministry
Asif Nazrul: law ministry
Adilur Rahman Khan: industries ministry
Hasan Arif: LGRD ministry
Syeda Rizwana Hasan: environment ministry
Sharmin Murshid: social welfare ministry
Brigadier (retd) AKM Sakhawat Hossain: home ministry
AFM Khalid Hossain: Religious affairs ministry
Farida Akhtar: fisheries and livestock ministry
Nurjahan Begum: health ministry
Nahid Islam: posts, telecommunications and information technology ministry
Asif Mahmud: youth and sports ministry
Comments