Interim govt will have BNP's support as long as it backs democracy

Fakhrul, addressing a rally at Nayapaltan, says his party is willing to give a reasonable time to interim govt for creating an environment for election

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said the party will continue to support the interim government as long as it remains in favour of restoring democracy in the country.

"You should support this government. This government is the result of our movement. We will assist them as long as they stand for democracy and as long as they willing to transfer power through a democratic process," Fakhrul said during a rally at Nayapaltan.

Fakhrul said that BNP wants a national election for transition of power.

"We want a change in government through elections. We are also willing to give a reasonable time to the interim government [for that]," he said.

"Let me be clear -- there is no alternative to democracy. There is no alternative to voting. We are fighting for that democracy," he added.

"I want to thank this government for the many steps they have already taken. However, more steps must be taken quickly," he said without elaborating.

He called for the removal of those within the government who he claimed were working against the country's people.

"Those conspirators who are still within the government must be removed immediately," Fakhrul said.

"Those identified as terrorists who have acted in favour of this government must be arrested and brought to trial," he added.