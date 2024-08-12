Interim govt seeks int'l community's support for democratic reforms

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Tohid Hossian tells diplomats at the first diplomatic briefing of the interim govt

The interim government today sought the support and cooperation of the international community in its efforts to implement essential policy and institutional reforms for a democratic and prosperous future for the country.

"As part of our renewed nation-building efforts, Bangladesh would need the unstinting support and cooperation of the international community," Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Tohid Hossian told diplomats of the foreign missions at the first diplomatic briefing of the interim authorities at the state guest house Padma.

"The interim government appreciates the positive and constructive remarks of our international partners after its formation.

The government affirms that it will nurture friendly relations with all countries in the spirit of mutual respect and understanding and shared interests," he said.

Touhid Hossain also affirmed that the government shall uphold and promote all its international legal obligations, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

"We stress that the government shall adhere to all international, regional and bilateral instruments it is a Party to. Under the interim government, Bangladesh shall continue to remain an active proponent of multilateralism, with the UN at the core.

"We look forward to maintaining and enhancing Bangladesh's value-driven contributions to UN peacekeeping operations."

He said the ousted Awami League government, in their efforts to suppress the popular movement, committed gross human rights violations by abusing and misusing the state power.

However, the sheer force of 'people's power' added momentum to the movement leading to the fall of the authoritarian regime led by Sheikh Hasina, he said.

Subsequently, the interim government was formed led by Dr Muhammad Yunus, he said. He hoped the interim government would continue to enjoy the unqualified support of the people and the international community.

He said the most pressing task before this interim government is to bring normalcy to the overall law and order situation, and that it is working towards that end.

Touhid Hossain said the government will remain committed to promoting and protecting the fundamental rights and freedoms, including the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression, upholding the independence of the judiciary and the freedom of the press.

"It will make sincere efforts to promote national reconciliation through inclusive dialogue and accountability. In a drastically changed scenario, all political parties are now free to voice their views and opinions," he added.

The interim government makes it a priority to ensure justice and accountability for all deaths and violence committed during the recent mass uprising through nationally-led, independent investigation and judicial processes, he said.

"In the process, the government shall remain engaged with relevant international partners, including the UN, to avail itself of appropriate support for facilitating such processes in a sound and seamless manner."

The government is pledge-bound to ensure the safety and security of all religious and ethnic groups and will not tolerate any violence or intimidation against them, he said.

He also assured that the safety and security of the diplomatic and consular premises and persons will remain one of the core priorities.

"We also remain sensitized to the need to ensure the protection of all foreign citizens residing in our territory."