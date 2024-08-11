Will try to minimise the mistakes in LGRD ministry: Adviser Ariff

AF Hassan Ariff, adviser to the Ministry of Local Govt, Rural Development and Cooperatives, today said mistakes within the ministry have led to public woes.

While talking to journalists on the first day of his office at the Secretariat today, Hassan emphasised that efforts would be made to minimise these errors as much as possible.

Hassan said there are currently over a thousand cases involving the ministry pending in the High Court.

He mentioned that a new case was filed just a week ago and the ministry needs to understand why these practical issues are leading to court cases and stressed the importance of reducing errors to minimise public harassment.

When asked about the challenges ahead, he responded that understanding the nature of the work is crucial before determining which tasks will be prioritised.

He said the entire government faces challenges, with the country's current situation being particularly challenging.

The adviser further pointed out that the government was formed under special circumstances, unlike the routine transition of a new government after a five-year term.

The duration of this government's term would depend on the evolving situation, he added.