Eid waste clean-up drive begins in Barishal city

Barishal City Corporation has launched a drive to remove sacrificial waste following Eid-ul-Azha this noon.

Around 700 cleaning labourers began working simultaneously across all the 30 wards of the city corporation.

According to the BCC authorities, the waste removal process is expected to be completed by the evening. With favourable weather conditions this year, the waste removal is likely to be completed within six to eight hours.

"As in previous years, around 200 tonnes of sacrificial waste are being handled with the same manpower and logistical support," said Yusuf Ali, a sanitation officer at BCC.

Ten trucks, along with three loaders and three water-spraying vehicles, are taking part in the operation. Additionally, 1,000 kilogrammes of bleaching powder are being used for disinfection, he said.

To ensure proper waste disposal, a total of 5,000 waste bags have been distributed across the city's 30 wards, he added.

The BCC Conservancy Department also reported that indiscriminate slaughtering has decreased this year, compared to other years, due to public awareness, which has made waste management easier.