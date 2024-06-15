Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sat Jun 15, 2024 10:32 AM
Last update on: Sat Jun 15, 2024 11:44 AM

Bangladesh

Eid home rush: 7km tailback on Tangail side of Bangabandhu Bridge

Tk 3.80cr toll collected from the bridge in 24 hours
Photo: Collected

Bangabandhu Bridge highway traffic came to a standstill this morning due to a seven-km long tailback, stretching from the east side of Bangabandhu Bridge to Elenga in Tangail's Kalihati upazila.

The traffic jam was created due to the increased number of north-bound vehicles on the highway and suspension of toll collection on the bridge multiple times since last night ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

Photo: Collected

Elenga Highway Police In-Charge, Sajedur Rahman, told The Daily Star that there was around seven-km long traffic jam on the highway at 9:00am. This is very normal during Eid, he added.

The traffic congestion has caused inconvenience to home-bound travellers and vehicle drivers during the Eid season.

Ahsanul Kabir Pavel, executive engineer of the site office of Bangabandhu Bridge, told The Daily Star that the toll collection had to be stopped several times last night and early this morning as several vehicles broke down on the bridge.

Photo: Collected

Pavel said that 53,708 vehicles crossed the bridge in the last 24 hours since 12am today and Tk 3.80 crore toll has been collected.

Among the vehicles crossed the bridge, 33,025 were north-bound and 20,683 were Dhaka-bound, he added.

push notification