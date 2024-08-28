15km tailback on Dhaka-Ctg highway

Hundreds of passengers have been suffering delays due to a 15-kilometre-long tailback on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway that started this morning.

The congestion, stretching from Jatrabari in the capital to Madanpur in Narayanganj, has resulted in significantly slow vehicle movement, reports our Narayanganj correspondent.

Kanchpur Highway Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Rezaul Haque confirmed the situation, stating, "Highway police are actively working to tackle the traffic congestion."

Assistant Sub-Inspector Sohel Rana, on duty at the police station, added, "Many people have been transporting relief materials in trucks and pickups to the flood-hit areas since morning. This has led to chaos on the road, creating a long traffic jam. Our team is working to alleviate the congestion."

The prolonged traffic jam on this crucial highway has also impacted surrounding roads, with another long tailback reported on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway from Kanchpur.