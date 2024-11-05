Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue Nov 5, 2024 10:30 AM
Last update on: Tue Nov 5, 2024 11:56 AM

Bangladesh

Thousands throng Suhrawardy Udyan for Olama Mashayekh rally

Thousands throng Suhrawardy Udyan for Olama Mashayekh rally
Photo: Sajjad Hossain

Thousands from across the country gathered in Dhaka's Suhrawardy Udyan this morning to attend a rally organised by Olama Mashayekh Bangladesh.

The event, which started at 9:00am, drew a significant number of madrasa students from various districts.

Olama Mashayekh Bangladesh rally
Photo: Sajjad Hossain

By 9:30am, large crowds gathered around Suhrawardy Udyan, Shahbagh, and parts of the Dhaka University campus, causing severe traffic congestion in these areas.

Photo: Sajjad Hossain

Traffic remains at a standstill at these points, our correspondent reports from the rally.

As of 10:15am, leaders of Olama Mashayekh Bangladesh were addressing the crowd at the rally.

