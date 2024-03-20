Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Wed Mar 20, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Mar 20, 2024 12:00 AM

Ease visa process for Bangladeshis

Hasan Mahmud requests visiting Irish minister
UNB, Dhaka
Wed Mar 20, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Mar 20, 2024 12:00 AM

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud yesterday invited Irish investment in Bangladesh, particularly in agro-processing, pharmaceuticals and IT sectors.

He also requested easier visa processes for Bangladeshi students and IT professionals.

During the meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Irish Minister Simon Coveney congratulated Mahmud on his new role and praised Bangladesh's economic growth.

Hasan Mahmud sought Ireland's support for EU's EBA trade preferences to Bangladesh until 2032 and GSP+ benefits beyond 2032.

Coveney said exchanging delegations will enhance bilateral trade, particularly in technology, pharmaceuticals, and energy.

He assured support for Bangladesh's appeal for extending trade preferences of EBA facilities until 2032 and GSP+ facilities beyond 2032 and an additional 1.5 million euros in humanitarian assistance for Rohingyas.

Both ministers expressed concern over the Gaza conflict and advocated for a two-state solution for lasting peace in the region.

