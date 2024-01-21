Dutch NGOs pledge to continue support

The Dutch NGOs have pledged to continue their development support for Bangladesh, saying that the country is an "open and liberal society" and a "living lab" contributing to many sustainable solutions, social cohesion and climate resilience, even beyond Bangladesh.

The observations came at the third conclave of the Dutch NGOs or foundations working in Bangladesh in the areas like women and children, climate adaptation, health, education, water and sanitation, agriculture and mental health.

The Bangladesh embassy in The Hague arranged the event attended by around 60 representatives from over forty Dutch NGOs, according to a statement of the embassy yesterday.

Addressing the conclave, Bangladesh Ambassador to the Netherlands M Riaz Hamidullah elaborated how people of the two deltaic nations connect in respect to innovation, resilience, and entrepreneurship in spite of differences in capacity and knowledge.

Ambassador Pascalle Grotenhuis, director general (International Cooperation) of the Dutch Foreign Ministry, presented keynote speech.