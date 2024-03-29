Bangladesh
DU Correspondent
Fri Mar 29, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Mar 29, 2024 12:37 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
all units

DU admission tests results published

DU Correspondent
Fri Mar 29, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Mar 29, 2024 12:37 AM

Results of Dhaka University admission tests for all units for the academic year 2023-2024 were published yesterday.

Vice-chancellor Prof ASM Maksud Kamal disclosed the result around 3:30pm at Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

There was a pass rate of 8.89 percent in A unit [Science], 10.07 percent in B unit (Arts and Social Science), 13.3 percent in C unit (Business), and 11.75 percent in Cha unit (Fine Arts).

The results can be viewed on the university website -- admission.eis.du.ac.bd -- or via SMS.

For SMS notification of the result, candidates of B unit will have to type "DU ALS (roll number)" and send it to 16321.

For A unit candidates, they have to type "DU SCI(roll number)," C unit candidates will have to type "DU BUS(roll number)," and Cha unit candidates will have to type "DU FRT(roll number)".

The qualified students must fill out subject choice forms through the website between April 3 and April 25.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|শিক্ষা

মাধ্যমিকে শিক্ষার্থী কমেছে সোয়া ৭ লাখ, বেড়েছে কারিগরি ও মাদ্রাসায়

এবার নিয়ে টানা তিন বছর ধরে মাধ্যমিক বিদ্যালয়ে শিক্ষার্থীর সংখ্যা কমছে।

৪৯ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

এলডিসি উত্তরণের পর সর্বোচ্চ সুবিধা পেতে কার্যকর ব্যবস্থা নিতে হবে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification