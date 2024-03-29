DU admission tests results published

Results of Dhaka University admission tests for all units for the academic year 2023-2024 were published yesterday.

Vice-chancellor Prof ASM Maksud Kamal disclosed the result around 3:30pm at Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom.

There was a pass rate of 8.89 percent in A unit [Science], 10.07 percent in B unit (Arts and Social Science), 13.3 percent in C unit (Business), and 11.75 percent in Cha unit (Fine Arts).

The results can be viewed on the university website -- admission.eis.du.ac.bd -- or via SMS.

For SMS notification of the result, candidates of B unit will have to type "DU ALS (roll number)" and send it to 16321.

For A unit candidates, they have to type "DU SCI(roll number)," C unit candidates will have to type "DU BUS(roll number)," and Cha unit candidates will have to type "DU FRT(roll number)".

The qualified students must fill out subject choice forms through the website between April 3 and April 25.