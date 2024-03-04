DSCC seals building on Satmasjid Road for lack of fire safety measures

A mobile court of Dhaka South City Corporation today sealed off a 12-storey building, named Keari Crescent, on the capital's Satmasjid Road due to its lack of fire safety measures.

The DSCC team sealed the entire building, which houses restaurants on almost every floor, after conducting a drive from 3:00pm, said Executive Magistrate Jahangir Alam, who led the drive.

The move comes four days after a devastating fire at a seven-storey building on Bailey Road.

The team detained three staffers of a visa processing office, as the rooms of the office were constructed without following adequate safety procedures.

Talking to reporters, Jahangir said they would fine the three people who were detained, adding that they sealed the building due to its lack of fire safety measures.

Furthermore, Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence hung a banner in front of the main gate of the building marking it as risky.