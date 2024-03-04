Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Mon Mar 4, 2024 02:28 PM
Last update on: Mon Mar 4, 2024 03:24 PM

Bangladesh

Rajuk seals off 12 restaurants at Dhanmondi's Gawsia Twin Peak

Star Digital Report
Mon Mar 4, 2024 02:28 PM Last update on: Mon Mar 4, 2024 03:24 PM
Photo: Prabir Das

Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) today sealed off 12 restaurants inside the Gawsia Twin Peak building on Dhanmondi Satmasjid Road.

Tazina Sarwar, deputy secretary and director of Zone-3 (Rajuk) informed reporters of the move this afternoon, four days after a deadly fire in a building on Bailey Road left at least 46 people dead.

She was overseeing a mobile court operation at the building that started this morning. The restaurants were sealed off as the building was intended for commercial use rather than housing restaurants.

Photo: Prabir Das

The mobile court team has been conducting operations at the building since 11:00am, our correspondent reports from the spot.

The team fined the ninth-floor restaurant "Spice and Herbs" Tk 2 lakh and destroyed a portion of the rooftop eatery "Retro Life Kitchen".

Rajuk's operations were continuing until 2:00pm, when this report was filed.

Photo: Md Abbas

The team was unable to impose any fines on the restaurants that were situated between the tenth and top floors since no managers or owners were present.

|বাংলাদেশ

ধানমন্ডির গাওসিয়া টুইন পিক ভবনের ১২ রেস্তোরাঁ সিলগালা

ম্যানেজার বা মালিক উপস্থিত না থাকায় ওই ভবনের দশ তলা পর্যন্ত কোনো রেস্তোরাঁকে জরিমানা করতে পারেনি রাজউক।

৫১ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

আ. লীগ দেশকে রাশিয়া-ভারতের হাতে তুলে দেওয়ার চেষ্টা করছে: জয়নুল আবদিন ফারুক

৪৯ মিনিট আগে
