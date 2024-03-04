Rajuk seals off 12 restaurants at Dhanmondi's Gawsia Twin Peak
Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) today sealed off 12 restaurants inside the Gawsia Twin Peak building on Dhanmondi Satmasjid Road.
Tazina Sarwar, deputy secretary and director of Zone-3 (Rajuk) informed reporters of the move this afternoon, four days after a deadly fire in a building on Bailey Road left at least 46 people dead.
She was overseeing a mobile court operation at the building that started this morning. The restaurants were sealed off as the building was intended for commercial use rather than housing restaurants.
The mobile court team has been conducting operations at the building since 11:00am, our correspondent reports from the spot.
The team fined the ninth-floor restaurant "Spice and Herbs" Tk 2 lakh and destroyed a portion of the rooftop eatery "Retro Life Kitchen".
Rajuk's operations were continuing until 2:00pm, when this report was filed.
The team was unable to impose any fines on the restaurants that were situated between the tenth and top floors since no managers or owners were present.
