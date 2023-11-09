DNCC launches ‘Smart Parking’ app

Dhaka North City Corporation yesterday unveiled the "DNCC Smart Parking" app in an effort to address the persistent parking difficulties in the capital.

The inauguration of the pilot programme took place at DNCC's Nagar Bhaban.

The app will allow vehicle owners to find, reserve, and pay for parking spots within the city. Users can also identify available parking spaces nearby, secure a spot in advance, and handle payments with just a few taps on their device.

Currently eight roads of the Gulshan area are under this service -- roads 52, 58, 62, 63, 64, 103, DIT circular road and Gulshan 2 inner circular road.

To use this service, one has to pay Tk 50 for the first two hours, Tk 50 for the third hour and Tk 100 for every hour from the fourth hour for cars/jeeps/microbuses. Bikers have to pay Tk 15 for the first 2 hours, Tk 15 for the third and Tk 30 per hour from the fourth hour onwards.

Users can opt for digital payment via the app.

Parking fees will be applicable from 8:00am-10:00pm, from Saturday-Thursday.

There will be no parking fees between 10:00pm-8:00am, and it will be completely free every Friday and during public holidays.

The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Upon opening the app, users will have to register their account. They can then select the desired street, tap on the "parking" button and choose how long they need to park. The app will then show the parking fees, payable through various online methods.

Once payment is complete, the parking service will be activated.

At the event, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal was present as the chief guest. Mayor Atiqul Islam presided over the programme.

MP of Dhaka 17 Mohammad Ali Arafat, IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman were also present.