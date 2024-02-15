DMP sets up breastfeeding corner at Ekushey Boi Mela

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has established a "Breast Feeding Centre" at Ekushey Boi Mela.

"We have taken the initiative to serve the visitors who visit the Boi Mela with children dependent on breastfeeding. Our breastfeeding centre is located on the south side of the Police Control Room in Suhrawardy Udyan," a police officer on duty at Boi Mela said.

He said DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman took the initiative taking account of the mothers with small, dependent kids.

Talking to BSS, a female visitor said that many visitors have applauded this initiative of the DMP.

Visitors can also contact the officer-in-charge of the Police Control Room located at the Book Mela by dialing 01749-419904 (Police Control Room in Bangla Academy) and 01734-290977, 02-44610016 (Police Control Room in Sohrawardy Udyan).

Amar Ekushe Book Fair-2024 started on February 1. People from all walks of life including writers, publishers and children and teenagers come to the book fair.

The women policemen of DMP are handing over chocolates to the mothers who come to the breastfeeding centre and the little babies who are with them.

Describing about the breastfeeding centre and its service, a mother from Mirpur applauded the DMP initiative.