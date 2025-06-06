DMP rolls out traffic and cattle market measures for Eid

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has issued a comprehensive set of traffic and market control measures to ensure smooth Eid-ul-Azha travel and the orderly operation of cattle markets in the capital.

The measures are being implemented in phases starting June 4, ahead of the expected mass movement of over one crore people leaving Dhaka and 30 lakh entering the city during the holiday.

According to a public notice signed by DMP Commissioner SM Sazzat Ali on June 2, no trucks, covered vans, or lorries—except those carrying sacrificial animals, daily essentials, perishable goods, medicines, fertilisers, garments, or fuel—are not being allowed on highways from June 4 to 6, and and won't be allowed from June 12 to 14.

Inter-district buses must operate only with valid route permits and are instructed to pick up passengers only inside designated terminals.

Parking on main roads or picking up passengers outside approved counters will not be permitted.

Vehicles without fitness clearance, faulty engines, or those emitting excessive black smoke are barred from roads.

To ease outbound travel, special diversions have been announced. The Uttara-Abdullahpur-Kamarpara-Dhour Bridge route of the Dhaka-Ashulia Highway is operating as a one-way route out of Dhaka from June 4 to 6, according to the notice. Incoming vehicles will need to use alternate routes via Ashulia, Dhour, Panchabati, and the Beribadh road to enter Gabtoli and adjacent areas.

On the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway, the dedicated BRT lanes from Airport to Gazipur are only serving outgoing traffic from Dhaka during the same dates. Incoming vehicles must use regular lanes as the BRT inbound lanes will remain closed.

To prevent unnecessary congestion, BRTC depots have been instructed to halt the movement of city buses beyond their respective zones. For example, buses from Gabtoli and Kallyanpur depots serving Rajshahi and Rangpur should not enter central Dhaka, while those from Motijheel and Fulbaria will serve Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.

The DMP has advised private vehicles to avoid major roads including Banani to Abdullahpur (Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway), Jatrabari to Signboard (Dhaka-Chattogram Highway), Shyamoli to Gabtoli (Mirpur Road), Fulbaria to Babubazar Bridge (Dhaka-Keraniganj Road), Jatrabari to Buriganga Bridge (Dhaka-Mawa Highway), Mohammadpur Bosila Crossing to Bosila Bridge, and Abdullahpur to Dhour Bridge between June 4 and 6 unless absolutely necessary.

Strict regulations have also been introduced for cattle markets. All buying, selling, loading, and unloading of animals must be confined strictly within the boundaries specified in market lease documents. Sufficient unloading and loading spaces must be provided inside or near markets. Trucks transporting cattle must display a visible banner indicating their market destination.

No cattle market leases will be allowed on highways or beside major roads. In cases where a market is set up beside a narrow or feeder road, a 6-foot wall must separate the market from the road, and entry/exit points must be clearly designated. Market lessees are required to deploy enough volunteers to assist traffic police.

Parking of private cars or cattle-carrying trucks near markets is strictly prohibited, and violators will have their vehicles seized and sent to the dump yard immediately. Markets failing to comply with operational rules will face mobile court actions.

The DMP has also urged citizens to conduct animal sacrifices only in designated spots and avoid slaughtering on roads.

The DMP has called for full cooperation from city dwellers, vehicle operators, and cattle market organizers to maintain order and avoid congestion during the Eid period.