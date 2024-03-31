Divorces more prevalent in villages than in cities

Finds BBS survey

Both marriage and divorce rates are higher in villages compared to cities, according to the latest government survey.

The survey -- Bangladesh Sample Vital Statistics-2023 (BSVS-2023) was conducted by Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) and released on March 24.

Conducted in 2023, the nationwide survey on 308,032 families revealed that 168 individuals out of every 10,000 living in villages were married, while the number was 120 in cities.

Meanwhile, in every 10,000 individuals living in villages, 11 people were found to be divorced, while the number was nine in cities.

Across the country in 2023, 11 people were found to be divorced out of 10,000 individuals.

In 2020, of every 10,000 individuals, eight people got divorced. In 2021, the number was seven, and in 2022, it was 14.

Talking to The Daily Star, Mahbuba Nasreen, a sociologist and pro vice chancellor of Bangladesh Open University, said, "The rise in divorce rates in rural areas can be attributed to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, child marriage, and poverty."

"During the Covid period of 2020-2021, early marriages saw an increase due to various social, economic, and other factors. In 2022 and 2023, divorce rates surged as a result of family conflicts and other issues," she added.

The data on marriage and divorce was collected as part of a larger survey known as BSVS-2023 which also revealed the rising rate of child marriages, Caesarean section (C-section) deliveries, and out-of-school children in Bangladesh.