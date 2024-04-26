Dhaka seeks global urgent actions to cut carbon emissions

The photo is taken from BSS.

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury has held a meeting with Dr Jörg Kukies, State Secretary for Economic, Finance and European Affairs at the German Federal Chancellery.

The meeting was held in Berlin on the sidelines of Petersberg Climate Dialogue yesterday, focusing on key issues related to environmental sustainability and climate change adaptation and mitigation, according to a message received in Dhaka today.

During the meeting, Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury and Dr Jörg Kukies exchanged valuable insights and ideas on various initiatives aimed at addressing the pressing challenges induced by climate change.

They underscored the need for collaborative efforts between government entities and international partners in implementing effective strategies to combat climate change and protect natural resources.

Minister Saber Chowdhury emphasised the urgent need for concerted action to reduce carbon emissions, promote renewable energy sources, and conserve biodiversity.

He commended Dr Jörg Kukies for his commitment to advancing environmental priorities within the Federal Chancellery and expressed optimism about future collaboration between their respective offices.

Dr Jörg Kukies reiterated the German government's unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and climate resilience.

He highlighted the significance of bilateral cooperation in advancing sustainable development goals and reaffirmed Germany's support for initiatives aimed at preserving global ecosystems.

The meeting concluded with both parties expressing their mutual dedication to fostering closer cooperation and sharing best practices in the field of environmental conservation and climate change adaptation.