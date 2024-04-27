Dhaka-Doha Ties: Mutual interests may lead to strategic partnership

Say experts about Qatar emir’s recent visit

Amid geopolitical shifts, Bangladesh's emergence as an economic and diplomatic power in the Indo-Pacific region and mutual interests in trade and commerce may lead both Dhaka and Doha to elevate the existing ties into strategic partnership, said experts.

Experts said this after Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani concluded his two-day visit to Bangladesh on Wednesday.

While much of the talks during Al Thani's visit were focused on trade and investment, they say, there is a scope and need to strengthen the bilateral ties.

"In the Middle East, the perception of Bangladesh is changing. Traditionally seen as a supplier of workers, the Middle East is now looking at Bangladesh as an emerging economic and diplomatic power," said Prof Shahab Enam Khan of the International Relations Department at Jahangirnagar University.

Qatar must have studied how Bangladesh, a large market and an investment destination in the Indo-Pacific region, is maintaining a balancing act with global and regional powers like the US, Russia, China and India, he told The Daily Star.

Bangladesh's image as a moderate Muslim country is also a plus point for Qatar, he added.

On the other hand, Qatar also maintains a fine balance in its relationships with the Middle East countries as well as global powers.

With a huge sovereign wealth fund of $475 billion, the energy-rich country is also focusing on diversifying its trade and investment, Prof Shahab Enam said.

Considering all these issues, there is a mutual interest for both countries to enhance their economic and diplomatic ties, he added. "Qatar can think of Bangladesh as an important ally, knowing its growing capacity," he said.

In a strategic relationship, two countries engage not only in trade and economic sectors but also in defence, security, investments and other areas in the international forums where their interests converge.

The visit by the Qatar emir on April 22-23 came a year after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to Doha.

The two leaders discussed the Gaza war and called for the global leaders to take effective measures for a durable solution to the Palestinian crisis. They also talked about the repatriation of the Rohingyas.

On the trade front, the bilateral meeting in Dhaka discussed expediting collaboration on trade and investment, energy and power, manpower, defence, education, maritime security, port management, agriculture and food security and resulted in ten deals.

Deals have been also agreed on how to avoid double taxation on goods, prevent fiscal evasion, cooperation in the legal field, youth and sports, diplomatic training and establish the Bangladesh-Qatar joint business council to boost bilateral trade, which now stands at more than $3.5 billion, with Bangladesh importing some $2.70 billion worth of LNG, fertiliser and other petroleum products.

They also discussed the welfare of nearly 4 lakh Bangladeshi workers in the Gulf nation.

"If you notice, Qatar has taken an integrated approach to enhance the economic, diplomatic and political relationships," said Prof Shahab Enam.

"The emir visited all the three Asian countries -- Bangladesh, Philippines and Nepal -- that have large numbers of people working in Qatar. There are security dynamics at play here," he said.

Qatar does not want extremist elements in its workforce, he added.

Prof Delwar Hossain of the International Relations Department at Dhaka University told The Daily Star that the signing of the new deals has given the already good bilateral relationship a stronger institutional framework.

He mentioned that due to both nations' efforts to expand their trade and investments and their diplomatic influence, their bilateral relations have the potential to thrive.

Bangladesh's growing interest in the Indian Ocean region is also something that Qatar has an interest in -- call it port management, shipping or energy, he said.

"The visit by the Qatar emir demonstrates high-level political will and now the concerned officials need to follow up and implement the ideas mooted efficiently," Prof Delwar said.

And the sentiment is mutual.

On Tuesday, Qatari newspaper Peninsula Qatar reported that the relations between Bangladesh and Qatar witnessed remarkable development in recent years through mutual visits at various levels and fruitful cooperation.

This "reflects the keenness of the leadership of the two countries to develop these relations and advance them into strategic partnerships and further progress and prosperity".