DGFI gets new chief in major army reshuffle

2 Maj Gen promoted to Lt generals

The army in a major reshuffle has promoted two major generals to lieutenant generals and appointed a new chief to the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI), sources at the defence ministry told The Daily Star yesterday.

Major General Ahmed Fayez, the director general of the DGFI, was promoted to lieutenant general and appointed as the Quartermaster General.

Major General Jahangir Kabir, general officer commanding (GOC) of the 33rd Infantry Division, has now become the new DG of DGFI.

Brigadier General Tariq, DS of the Armed Forces War Course at the National Defence College, has been made the GOC of the 33rd Infantry Division.

Major General Mainur Rahman, GOC of the 24th Infantry Division, has also been promoted to lieutenant general. He will now serve at the Army Training and Doctrine Command.

Major General Mir Mushfiqur Rahman, military secretary at the Army Headquarters, will replace Gen Mainur as the new GOC of the 24th Infantry Division.

Brigadier General Sazed has also been promoted to major general and posted as the military secretary.

Major General Quyyum Chowdhury, GOC of the 7th Infantry Division, has been transferred to the National Telecommunication Monitoring Center (NTMC).

Brigadier General Moazzem Hossain has been promoted to major general and will lead the 7th Infantry Division.

Major General Ridwanur Rahman, who has been serving at the NTMC, has become the GOC of the 17th Infantry Division.

Further changes include Major General Chowdhury Mohammad Azizul Haque Hazary, GOC of the 17th Division, who will join the Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) as its commandant.

Major General Mohammad Asadullah Minhazul Alam, the commandant of DSCSC, has been reassigned as the GOC of the 10th Infantry Division.

Major General Sheikh Sarwar of the 10th Infantry Division moves to the Tea Board.

Brigadier General Sabbir, the commandant of Central Mechanical Transport Depot, has been promoted to major general and appointed as the commandant of the Bangladesh Ordnance Factories (BOF).

Major General Maksud, commandant of BOF, will now work in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Major General Shakil Hossain, the GOC of the 66th Infantry Division, will be joining the National Defence College.

Brigadier General Hasan has been promoted to major general and will lead the 66th Infantry Division.