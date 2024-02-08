Destroying croplands for brick kilns

Local influentials stealing topsoil from fields near Arial Kha, other rivers

Topsoil being extracted illegally along the banks of Arial Kha in Barishal. The soil, being sold to brick kilns, not only loses its fertility but such actions also make the banks more vulnerable to erosion. Photo: STAR

Agricultural land along the Arial Kha river is scarred by huge holes, 8-12 feet deep, from illegal topsoil extraction for brick kilns. This not only destroys the land's fertility and reduces crop yields, but also weakens riverbanks, making them vulnerable to erosion. Despite farmers' protests, authorities are yet to take action, leaving many losing their arable lands.

The situation is particularly worse in Commissioner Char (shoal) in Barishal's Muladi upazila. The status quo is more or less the same in shoals under Hijla, Mehendiganj, Babuganj and Bakerganj upazilas of the district.

A section of influential people, including Moshiur Rahman, owner of NRB Bricks at Auliapur village in Bakerganj, is behind these illegal activities, according to farmers and authorities concerned.

On January 23, Moshiur was fined Tk 20,000 on the charge of stealing topsoil and using it in his brick kiln.

Contacted, Moshiur denied the allegations. When asked as to why he was fined, he evaded the question.

Altaf Payada, a resident of Commissioner Char, said the culprits are using excavators to extract the soil late at night and transporting it using trawlers to brick kilns.

"The topsoil from around 10 percent land of the shoal, around three square kilometres area, has already been extracted. Due to the rampant soil extraction, farmlands are turning into ponds in many places," he added.

Mohammad Ali, a resident of Janpur village, said, "People are losing their agricultural lands along the Meghna river, while many are becoming homeless due to erosion. At least 10 brick kilns are operating with soil extracted from the riverbanks in Hijla upazila alone."

Md Shawkat Osman, deputy director of Department of Agricultural Extension in Barishal, said, "Extraction of topsoil causes removal of gypsum and zinc from it. Due to this, the organisms present in the soil become less functional and reduce the soil's fertility."

Locals in Kalaskathi union under Bakerganj upazila formed a human chain in August last year, protesting the illegal soil extraction from riverbanks. Many of the affected shared their ordeal there.

"Every day, around 30-35 trawlers transport soil extracted from the banks of Pandab river in South Sadis village under the upazila," said Shefali Begum, a victim.

Locals allege that individuals associated with brick kiln owners engage in the unauthorised removal of topsoil during the night. The majority of this soil belongs to the government, and the perpetrators often focus on soil left abandoned along riverbanks.

Shah Sajeda, former convenor of Sacheton Nagorik Committee, a citizens' platform, urged the authorities concerned for prompt steps against illegal soil extraction.

On October 7, 2023, Bakerganj upazila administration conducted drives along Pandav riverbanks and fined one person Tk 50,000 in this regard.

"Drives are underway in the upazila against illegal soil extraction. Tk 7.5 lakh was collected as fine in last week alone," said Shakila Rahman, UNO of Babuganj upazila.

Md Nizam Uddin, UNO of Muladi, said, "I joined here recently, so I am not aware of it. However, I will take action if I receive any complaints."

AH Rashid, deputy director of Department of Environment in Barishal division, said, "We have so far demolished 10 brick kilns for using soil from croplands, while drives against those extracting soil are also continuing."

"However, it is often difficult to nab the culprits as they usually operate late at night," he added.