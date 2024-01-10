Desperate, they opt for firewood

Many forced to search for alternatives due to high price of LPG

Khadiza Begum, a resident of Mirpur's Jheelpar slum, has been struggling to cope up with expenses amid persistent inflation.

While it was already difficult for her husband, a rickshaw-puller and the lone earning member, to ensure two square meals for their four-member family, the steady hike in LPG price has compelled the couple to switch to cooking with firewood about six months ago.

It made them save Tk 1,000 monthly, she said.

"We used to buy a 12-kg LPG cylinder every month which cost Tk 1,300-1,600, and the price kept getting higher. But now, we have set up an earthen stove and only need firewood worth around Tk 500," said Khadiza.

The situation was similar in almost all other households in the slum.

During recent visits, the correspondents found similar scenarios at other slums and low-end restaurants in the capital.

High inflation last year hit the low- and middle-income groups the hardest. Notable, last October saw food inflation reaching a record high of 12.56 percent.

While the authorities concerned have fixed the price of 12kg cylinders at Tk 1,433 including VAT, many said retailers have been charging them higher than the amount.

An earthen stove inside a house in a Mirpur slum. Photo: Star

HEALTH HAZARDS

Exposure to firewood fumes may lead to the development of ischemic heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and strokes. Additionally, it can result in acute lower respiratory infections among children, according to World Health Organization.

Nevertheless, saving money appears more urgent than addressing health hazards, according to Khairunnesa, a 33-year-old resident of South Bhasantek slum in Mirpur-13.

She has to pay Tk 2,500 as rent and with the prices of essentials like rice, edible oil, and vegetables soaring, it is nearly impossible for her to afford LPG cylinders for Tk 1,600 a month.

"The smoke irritates my eyes as we have to use cheap construction wood. The cooking time is also higher compared to a gas stove," she said.

Alifa, a garment worker living in Hazaribag's Jhaochar area, echoed her.

Abul Kalam, a restaurant owner in Savar's Shyampur Bazar, said they have started using firewood from September.

"We have to keep the stove running from 4:00am to 11:30pm everyday and that would cost cylinders worth Tk 30,000 a month. Switching to firewood, the cost was reduced to Tk 11,000-12,000, thereby saving nearly Tk 20,000 a month," said Kalam.

Md Shamim, a hotel owner in Mohammadpur's Bihari camp area, shared a similar experience.

With the rise in demand, firewood is now being sold at Tk 480-500 per maund in Dhaka and adjacent areas, rising from Tk 200-300, said Insar Ali, a trader near Hemayetpur bus stand.

A woman buying firewood near a slum in Mirpur. She said she buys per kilogramme of firewood for Tk 15. Photo: Star

According to the Statistical Yearbook 2022, around 77.2 percent of households, including 60 percent in rural areas, still use firewood to cook. It was 87 percent in 2011.

Prof Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumder of the environmental science department at Stamford University Bangladesh said the increased use of firewood is harmful to both health and environment.

"Humic substances are abundant in our country's firewood, which produces dark smoke that pollutes indoor air. The smoke causes breathing problems and respiratory diseases if inhaled. It is also detrimental to our forests," he added.