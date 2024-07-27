DB picks up 2 more organisers 'to give them security'

Detectives have taken two more organisers of the quota reform protest into their custody today, police confirmed.

The two are: Sarjis Alam and Hasnat Abdullah.

They have been taken into custody "to give them personal security and to know some information about the recent incidents", Junaed Alam Sarkar, additional deputy police commissioner at Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told The Daily Star tonight.

This newspaper, however, could not confirm when or from where the two were picked up.