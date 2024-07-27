Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sat Jul 27, 2024 09:44 PM
Last update on: Sat Jul 27, 2024 10:33 PM

Bangladesh

DB picks up 2 more organisers 'to give them security'

Sarjis Alam (Left) and Hasnat Abdullah. Photo: Collected

Detectives have taken two more organisers of the quota reform protest into their custody today, police confirmed.

The two are: Sarjis Alam and Hasnat Abdullah.

They have been taken into custody "to give them personal security and to know some information about the recent incidents", Junaed Alam Sarkar, additional deputy police commissioner at Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told The Daily Star tonight.

This newspaper, however, could not confirm when or from where the two were picked up.

